Coca-Cola Amatil's Fijian division, Paradise Beverages, has lined up a limited US roll-out for Samoa Breweries' Vailima beer brand.

The lager, which is brewed on the island of Samoa, will start to hit the shelves in Washington, Oregon, Alaska and Idaho this month, the company said this week. California, Utah, Nevada and Hawaii will follow "soon".

Two expressions will be available on the US west coast, Vailima Lager and Vailima Pure, with each to be available in 4x6x33cl bottles.

Importation and distribution will be handled by Foredrinks.

"The partnership (with Foredrinks) is a key element of our international growth and export strategy and follows Vailima's success in other markets including American Samoa (in partnership with GHC Reid), New Zealand (BB Distillers Ltd) and Australia (Coca-Cola Amatil)," said Heath Baker, leader of Samoa Breweries' international sales strategy.

Read more at JustDrinks.com