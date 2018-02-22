The University of Hawaii at Hilo International Student Association will present International Nights 2018 at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the UH-Hilo Performing Arts Center.

As one of the most diverse college campuses in the nation, this annual event features performances from around the world and is a favorite among students, faculty, administration and Big Island communities.

This year’s shows will feature 17 different performances spanning the globe.

Crowd favorites such as Tupulaga O Samoa Mo a Taeao, representing Samoa, and Taishoji Taiko, representing Japan, will be back.

Other performances will showcase the unique cultures of the Philippines, India, Tahiti, South Korea, Micronesia, Ireland, Palau, the Marshall Islands and the United States.

An African ensemble is a new addition to this year’s show.

Tickets are $15 general admission, $10 senior citizens and $5 students and children 17 years and younger.

