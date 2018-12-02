Families in Samoa who have had their houses severely affected by the flash floods says building materials is a huge demand post Cyclone Gita.

More than 200 people needed emergency shelter.

RNZ Pacific's correspondent in Samoa, Autagavaia Tipi Autagavaia, noticed most businesses have returned back to work today to begin their assessment of the damages to their building as well as cleaning up debris to quickly resume business as usual.

Autagavaia said when a natural disaster occurs in Samoa, there is always a need for families overseas to fly over to help, but that might not be a good idea.

"I would urge families abroad to check in with their families here [Samoa] on what kind of assistance they desperately need.

"Money is helpful, but it is probably not the most important thing. Sending over building materials for houses is what families who's homes are damaged need.

"When disasters like this happen, the materials in shops always run out because so many people are affected," he said.

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi has announced that there have been no reports of any casualties as a result of Tropical Cyclone Gita.

The National Disaster Committee will continue assessing damages this week and will release another report that will include whether there are still any casualties.