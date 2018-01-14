Australia is deporting a convicted criminal to New Zealand who has never set foot in the country.

A decision from Justice Robert Bromwich released by the Federal Court of Australia on Friday dismissed an application from Alex Viane, 40, for a judicial review of his visa cancellation.

Viane was born in American Samoa and moved to Australia as a 14-year-old when he was adopted by an uncle living there. He became a New Zealand citizen as his uncle held New Zealand citizenship.

During the 25 years he has been in Australia he has been convicted and, in some cases, imprisoned for a number of criminal offences.

In July 2016, Australia cancelled Viane's visa. He sought to have that revoked but was denied on character grounds a year later and then sought a judicial review.

In a handwritten submission in August 2016 Viane said he came to Australia for a better life.

"I worked hard at school and have held jobs when I could. I have a 20-year-old daughter who has a child and has never been in trouble. I have a partner who is employed and a young daughter.

"I have had an alcohol dependence that has caused all my troubles and I regret acting in a way that has impacted on the community in a negative way. I have worked hard to address this in custody.

"I have never set foot in New Zealand and I am extremely concerned that if I am sent there I will not be able to contribute to my daughters or partners lives."

Viane said his childhood in Samoa was one of misery and fear.

