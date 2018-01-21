Beginning February 5, 2018, residents of American Samoa will no longer be able to use territory-issued driver’s licenses or identification cards to fly domestically, or enter federal buildings and military installations.

American Samoa formerly had an extension that allowed federal agencies to continue to accept its driver’s licenses and identification cards.

However, that extension expired on October 10, 2017, triggering a three month grace period before enforcement would begin on February 5, 2018.

American Samoa has subsequently not been able to demonstrate a clear achievable plan for compliance as needed to receive a new extension.

DHS continues to work with American Samoa on what actions it can take to receive a new extension.

IMPACT ON AMERICAN SAMOA RESIDENTS

To allow for a smooth transition, between February 5, 2018 and May 6, 2018, TSA will provide assistance to American Samoans who arrive at an airport without an acceptable identification document.

For federal buildings and military bases, REAL ID only affects locations where individuals are required to present an identification document for access.

It does not require individuals to present identification where it is not otherwise required.

When planning a visit to a Federal facility or military base, residents of American Samoa should contact the facility to determine what, if any, identification is needed for access.

DHS has provided grants and offers technical assistance to support compliance with the REAL ID security requirements.

