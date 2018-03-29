South Auckland, NEW ZEALAND — The finalists for the 2018 Pacific Music Awards have been announced at the Ōtara Music Arts Centre in South Auckland.

The event marks its 30th anniversary on 24 May.

Vodafone Pacific Music Awards finalists:

Virgin Australia Best Pacific Female Artist Award:

La Coco - Love & Other Things Part II

Ladi6 - Royal Blue 3000 EP

Razé - 4Seasons

NZ Music Commission Best Pacific Male Artist Award:

General Fiyah - 'Here To Stay'

Kings - Chapter One

Noah Slee - Otherland

Pacific Media Network Best Pacific Urban Artist Award:

9-5ers - Close To Home

Noah Slee - Otherland

SWIDT - Stoneyhunga

Pacific Media Network Best Pacific Group Award:

Sol3 Mio - A Very Merry Christmas

Three Houses Down - 'Smile'

Tomorrow People - Lock Me Up

NZ On Air Best Pacific Music Video Award:

Samson Rambo - 'Here To Stay' (General Fiyah)

Noah Slee & Si Jay Gould - 'Radar' (Noah Slee)

Olivia Foa'i - 'Lakalaka' (Te Vaka)

APRA Best Pacific Song Award:

General Fiyah - 'Here To Stay' (Written by : Charlie Pome'e & Nicholas Pome'e)

Tomorrow People - 'Sa'ili Le Alofa' (Written by Kenape Saupese, Naomi Alatipi, Honiara Salanoa, Helen Tupai, Avina Kelekolio, Daniel Sugrue, Tana Tupai)

Te Vaka - 'Lakalaka' (Written by Opetaia Foa'i/Matatia Foa'i)

SunPix Best Pacific Language Award:

EFKS Te Atatu Junior Youth - 'Fa'afetai Le Atua'

Te Vaka - 'Lakalaka'

Tomorrow People - 'Sa'ili Le Alofa'

Auckland Council Best Pacific Gospel Artist Award:

TJ Taotua - 'Special Place'

EFKS Te Atatu Junior Youth - Fa'afetai Le Atua

Niue Youth Network - NYN Niue Gospel Album

Flava Best International Pacific Artist Award:

Junior Maile - 'When I'm Gone'/'Golden Touch'

Tenelle - 'For the Lovers'

Sam Kiles - 'Delay'

Recorded Music NZ Best Pacific Music Album Award:

EFKS Te Atatu Junior Youth - Fa'afetai Le Atua

Ladi6 - Royal Blue 3000 EP

Noah Slee - Otherland

Sol3 Mio - A Very Merry Christmas

SWIDT - Stoneyhunga

SIT/MAINZ Best Producer Award:

Anonymouz - The Undisciplined Son EP (Tha Movement)

Kings - Chapter One (Kings)

Parks, Brandan Haru & Julien Dyne - Royal Blue 3000 EP (Ladi6)