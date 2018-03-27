Apia, SAMOA — Samoa police have charged an 18-year-old Vailoa man with murder.

The charge came after police investigations into the discovery of a young man's body by the roadside in the village last week.

Police spokesperson Auapa'au Logoitino Filipo said it was understood alcohol might have been involved in the incident that led to the man's death.

The accused, who has not been named and who will appear in court on 16 April, is being held in police custody.