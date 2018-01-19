The Pago Youth Soccer Team who’ll be representing American Samoa in the OFC Qualifiers starting tomorrow at the FFAS Field in Pago Pago – are pictured here during practice yesterday evening at the Samoana High School field. The OFC Champions League Qualifier 2018 is for the National League champions of four countries — American Samoa, Cook Islands, Samoa and Tonga. The winner and runner-up of this tournament will advance to the second stage of the OFC Champions League. [photo: TG]