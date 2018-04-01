Christmas love and cheer reached some soldiers of the A Company, 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment currently deployed in Baghdad, Iraq.

On the far left of the soldiers’ photo is one of our own, SPC Tūto'atasi Letoaepulealonaloto Tautalatasi.

SPC Tūto'atasi wrote via Facebook: "It felt good receiving letters from these wonderful students and teachers who took the time to write to us. We're all away from our families and friends this holiday season and some of the soldiers here didn't receive anything for Christmas really. These letters were a definite motivator and morale booster. Personally, it was a proud feeling for me knowing that these are letters from kids all the way from my home and motherland in American Samoa. I just want to say, on behalf of me and brothers here, Thank you from the bottom of my heart for thinking of us, cheering us on and looking out for us. We appreciate it. God bless you all."

In the photo of students, Aua Elementary's 7th graders are identified as one of the three groups of Elementary School students who sent Christmas love and cheer to soldiers of the A Company, 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment currently deployed in Baghdad, Iraq.

The soldiers would like to thank the teachers and students of the Leone Midkiff Elementary, Tafuna Elementary & Aua Elementary from American Samoa who took the time to write and send them letters for this holiday season.

There were more letters from other teachers and students, for the students pictured, their teacher's name is Ms. Rocha-Manini.

[Courtesy photo]