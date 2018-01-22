Washington, D.C. — Congresswoman Aumua Amata announced the Wounded Warrior Fellowship Program will be considering applications from a wounded warrior or medically retired veteran for a position at her American Samoa office in Pago Pago. To be considered, all applications must be directed to the Wounded Warrior Fellowship Program via the USAjobs.gov website.

The Wounded Warrior Fellowship Program was specifically established by the House of Representatives to provide employment opportunities like this one for wounded or disabled veterans within Member offices. The Wounded Warrior Fellowship is a paid two-year position within the Congresswoman’s office paid for by the Wounded Warrior Fellowship Program.

The qualified veteran hired for the special fellowship will often work with the Congresswoman’s military and veteran constituents to handle veterans-related casework and help act as a facilitator between constituents and various government agencies.

“I’m very pleased our office has this opportunity to participate in the Wounded Warrior Fellowship Program,” said Aumua Amata. “The Fellowship enables a veteran to work on the many veterans’ needs and services that come up throughout the year, and our veterans will know the person they’re speaking to has been there and understands.”

The program is limited to veterans who meet all of the following requirements: Honorably discharged, released from active duty within the last five years, terminal pay grades at or below E-5 or O-3, 20% or greater service connected disabilities — although this last requirement is waived if you have a Purple Heart. (However, veterans who are in receipt of a 20-year or Temporary Early Retirement Authorization — TERA — retirement are not eligible for the program.)

Applications cannot be accepted by the Congresswoman’s office.

Interested veterans must go to https://www.usajobs.gov/ and search “Wounded Warrior Fellowship Program” for more information and how to apply.