Dear Editor,

American Samoa Customs demanded I pay an excise tax for my camera gear on arrival of the Hawaiian Air Airbus flight last night (Monday night). I refused, indicating they were violating my first amendment rights as a US journalist visiting in a US Territory.

Then, they seized my diabetes meds, testing equipment & c-pap machine, w/Rx letter on top, which was a violation of the Americans With Disability Act (ADA)

Hopefully you are all as pissed as me because this is open season on journalists and visitors to the Territory.

They did not seize my camera equipment during my coverage of the 2009 tsunami, Troy Polamalu camps, or Flag Day coverage, or returning from Manu Samoa coverage.

Customs officers said no matter where I am in the world if it is published in the Samoa News they can tax my equipment — and can seize my equipment if I refuse to pay!

I told them that DOC Director Keniseli Lafaele wrote to Hawaiian Air requesting they fly me in to cover this historic evening — the Hawaiian Airlines’ Inaugural Airbus A330-200 service — I came at the invitation of an ASG Director. They refused to call him.

You know what a huge black eye this could be for Tourism after a great flight and a great welcoming!

This will hurt HA’s effort at bringing visitors — they will be afraid to bring cameras and iPhones, iPads, and laptops — can you imagine a tax levied on your equipment — whether for work or entertainment? Travel writers will boycott the Territory.

The incident included certain people, such as Ethan Lake, who witnessed all, and tried to intervene.

Luckily, after 40 mins I got all my equipment back, including my diabetes meds and equipment, all back.

Customs told me: “This would not have happened if the Governor’s office had let us know in advance.”

I responded, “We journalists under the US Constitution’s 1st Amendment do not need the Governor nor your permission to do our duty for the public.”

Is this how desperate the government has become for money? It’s willing to shake down its visitors for cash? Are you kidding me!! It’s a shameful act of robbery!

Barry Markowitz

Photo Journalist on assignment for Samoa News

(Editor’s Note: Samoa News is appalled at the actions of Customs at the American Samoa International Airport. Where did Customs’ officers get the idea that no matter where you are in the world if it is published in the Samoa News they can tax our journalists’ equipment? And confiscate the equipment if the journalist says ‘no’.

The insanity of such an idea boggles my mind. What happened to what the governor said during a cabinet meeting last year that the news media is needed and welcomed in our democracy — for transparency, for accountability.

Was it just political lip service? Has the pursuit of money lost our ability to think wisely or even sanely? ra)