The top scorer in the 2018 OFC Champion League Qualifiers – Suivai Ataga of Lupe ole Soaga (in green) after he was chased down by Veitongo FC Ofa Kite during the opening half of their match last Friday. The Samoa team won, and with the undefeated team of the Qualifiers — Tupapa Maraerenga FC of the Cook Islands — officially move to Group Stage. [photo: TG]