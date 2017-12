The New Year sweeps across the Pacific beginning with our next door neighbor, Samoa, and a day later, 2018 finishes its sweep around the world with American Samoa. Pictured fireworks exploding over the Victoria Harbor during New Year's Eve to celebrate the start of year 2018 in Hong Kong, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. Here's to a safe New Year celebration and a happy year to come. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)