United Airlines staff celebrated their “redeye” New Years Eve flights with a festive spirit. No word at take-off if UA flight attendants will pass out complimentary champagne at midnite. Now, inflight we can celebrate New Years in LA, Honolulu or in Cool Stuff’s case we choose Savaii time. Happy New Years Day to all Coolios and family. Manuia le Tausaga Fou. [Photo: Barry Markowitz]