Four Department of Public Safety officers completed and passed the Police Motorcycle Instructor Final and one was re-certified this past week. The new motorcycle instructors are Filemoni Amituana'i, Aukuso Lafaele, Mareko Fale, and Savelio Vaofanua, while Lt. Tolia "Tony" Solaita received his recertification this past weekend. The training was overseen by two Arizona State Troopers (pictured, center) who were part of a delegation that arrived earlier this month to conduct DUI courses for over 30 local cops. [photo: courtesy]