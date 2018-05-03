The 2017-2018 Miss Pacific Islands, Matauaina G. Toomalatai (left), who is also the reigning Miss American Samoa, pictured with Lupe Kanape Aumavae Tauanu’u, who is a former Miss American Samoa as well as former Miss South Pacific Islands, (which has been renamed Miss Pacific Islands) at last Saturday’s celebration event at Matai’s Restaurant. The event, hosted by MASI, is the official celebration of Toomalatai’s return home with the Miss Pacific Islands title. [photo: Leua Aiono Frost]