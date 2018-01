Flowers with photographs are in place at the site where three Manu'a Store employees died during a work-related accident on January 14, 2017. One year later, Toese Ume, who was a member of the local US Army Reserve at the time; Iosefa Elia and Saito Paulo, are being remembered. The tragic incident occurred next to Manu'a Store, which is currently under construction, at the Tafuna Industrial Park. [photo: TG]