Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A 195-year-old prestigious student debate society based in Oxford, England and has previously hosted well-known world leaders in every field, has invited Gov. Lolo Matalasi Moliga to share with them his experiences in the territory.

Lolo’s “Invitation to speak at the Oxford Union” dated Apr. 4, 2018 came from society president Gui Cavalcanti, who wrote, “We would be thrilled to host you at any point” from Apr. 23 to June 15, 2018.

There was no word at press time whether or not the governor has accepted the invite.

In the invitation, Cavalcanti explained that Oxford Union “has a rich history” and was founded in 1823 “to protect and uphold the principles of free speech and debate in England at a time when they were under threat, [and] it has grown to become the most prestigious student society in the world.”

Oxford Union has hosted world leaders in every field, including Albert Einstein, Sir Winston Churchill, former US Presidents Reagan, Nixon, and Carter, Malcolm X, Mother Teresa, the Dalai Lama, Michael Jackson, Diego Maradona, Malala Yousafzai, Morgan Freeman, and Sir Elton John, to name but a few, according to Cavalcanti.

“It would be an honour if you were to continue this fine tradition,” Cavalcanti wrote to the governor in the invitation letter.

“Your service has touched an impressive array of sectors in American Samoa: education, business, and now politics,” he continued. “In the early stages of your second term as Governor, we hope you have the opportunity to share your experiences with us at the Oxford Union.

“Your experience in American Samoa carries not only breadth, but serious depth,” he wrote and noted that Lolo’s service as ASG Budget Office director, Senate president, and Development Bank of American Samoa president “stand out in particular.”

“Given your background, we would be honoured to hear you highlight a territory about which our members are curious,” the invitation states.

In the past, Oxford Union has hosted “eminent speakers” including US Presidents Reagan, Nixon, and Carter; Secretaries of State Albright, Kissinger, and Kerry; Governor Terry McAuliffe, Malcolm X, the Reverend Jesse Jackson; and Senators Robert F. Kennedy, John McCain, Mike Lee, Orrin Hatch, Richard Shelby, and Bernie Sanders.

“It would be an honour to add your eminent name to so illustrious a precedent,” Cavalcanti informed the governor. “Our speaker events are always popular and can be tailored to fit almost any format.”

For example: a speech followed by questions, a prepared Q&A, a conversation or an interview, or any other format preferred by the governor.

“Events can be as high or low profile as you like, and all events can be professionally filmed for our YouTube channel, which has received over 60 million views since it was recently relaunched,” Cavalcanti said. ”It goes without saying, though, that the level of media coverage would be entirely at your discretion.”