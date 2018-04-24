Watch me reach my goal
Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The winner of the Special Education Department Poem Competition is Louisa Woo Ching. Carl's Junior sponsored the poetry competition for Special Education Month with a $20 Gift Certificate.
Louisa‘s original poem is based on the theme: “Don’t dis my ability, look what I can do”
I am deaf, I cannot hear the world
I live a poor life, a depressed, abandoned girl
But I love to offer and share what little I hold
I am caring, loving, with a heart of gold
I am blind and everyone ignores me
I cannot see the world and sometimes people hurt me
But I can speak to a crowd, without trembling with fear
I am daring, bold, with a voice that’s unspeakably clear
I have one arm and I am stared at everyday
I receive nasty remarks constantly on replay
But I am a musician and I make beautiful sounds
I am ridiculously brave and my courage holds no bounds
This ability I have I can do anything
People judge me, thinking that they know everything
I know how things work, even if I am not whole
Don’t dis what I can do, just watch me reach my goal
Louisa Woo Ching
Nu’uuli Vocational Technical High School
Grade 12