Warrior Nation is 2019 'overall winner' for History Day senior division

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Overall winner of the 2019 Island-Wide National History Day competition, is the Tafuna High School.

The Warriors claimed several top standings in certain categories including the “overall winner” for the senior division, which went to Lolua Leomiti, Katherine Betham, and Henry Faapalemata under the Group Documentary category (for which they took first place.)

Overall second place for the senior division was claimed by twin sisters Jade and Jewel Kruse who clinched 1st place in the Group Website category.

Third place overall went to Samoana High School’s Group Performance by Morgan Ulu and Eceladin Ulu.

Pacific Horizons was the overall winner for the Junior division, or elementary, with a presentation by Jennifer-Leigh Vaiau and Petania Sagaga; Second place Fitituta Elementary was represented by Toasamoa Amituana’i; and third place went to Manumalo Academy with a group exhibit by Renee Dunson and Richard Mamea.

Education director Dr. Ruth Matagi-Tofiga told Samoa News last Thursday that all 12 students will travel to the National History Day competition at the University of Maryland.

“We are sending the Top 6 winners to compete in the National History Day,” she said. “These students work hard, they present their projects in classrooms, compete in their school competition, then the Island Wide competition, now they have the chance to compete at the National level.

“This is will be a great learning experience for our students. We wish our students the best at National History Day,” she concluded.

Tafuna High also took 1st place in the Individual Documentary category presented by Jaden Liu; 1st place in the Group Exhibit category by Geraldine Ofisa and Akenese Saleutogi; and 1st place in Individual Performance by Nellie Lisala.

Furthermore, Tafuna HS student Jacqueline Thompson claimed 2nd place in the Individual Exhibit category; and 2nd place in Group Performance by Siagiagi Toma, Terina Lavata’i and Siusega Felise.

Other Tafuna HS participants were Henry Aiava (Individual Website) and Emily Kennach (Historical Paper). Congrats Warriors!