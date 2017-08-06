Vikings “Go Forth and Conquer”

]

One hundred nineteen Vikings gathered for a final time yesterday morning to turn their tassels and close out the final chapter of great memories made at Faga’itua High School.

The Class of 2017 came dressed in their school colors - girls in red and boys in black - with great support from their proud parents, close friends, and honored guests, who were there to celebrate their success.

This year’s coverage of the 2017 graduation season — Valedictorian and Salutatorian — is brought to you by Paramount Builders, a local company that prides itself in promoting education and investing in the territory’s children.

“Paramount Builders wants nothing more than to see our children succeed in whatever they do, whether it involves aspirations to work in the government or private sector. Our children are the most important resource we have. Invest in them.”

Dr. Juanita Leiato Faiivae, the senior class counselor presented the top honors, which went to 4 graduates: 1 valedictorian and 3 salutatorians.

The first salutatorian with a GPA of 3.99 is Gingerlei Taofiofi Onosa’i Va’a, daughter of Pua’atuua and Tina Va’a of Tula. Gingerlei received ‘Prestigious Awards’ in mathematics, science, English, history and Samoan Language throughout her four years at the Home of the Vikings.

She was accepted to Florida Institute of Technology, and Northern Arizona University but is planning to attend the University of Hawaii at Manoa, majoring in civil engineering.

Gingerlei told Samoa News that she is passionate about math and plans to get a job after completing her studies to help her parents financially and be back to take care of them. “As children get older, our parents get older too,” she said.

The second salutatorian with a 3.98 GPA is O’Riley Siona Le’au, son of Oliver John and Fatima Sauafea-Le’au of Aua and Leone. O’Riley’s love for science and math began at Aua Elementary School where he participated in numerous science fair and math competitions.

In 2014 and 2015, O’Riley took second place in the Environmental Science category during the Island-Wide High School Science Fair.

In 2016, he took first place in the Technology Category and this year, he placed fourth in the American Samoa High School Science Symposium and competed in the Hawaii Pacific Regional High School Symposium in Honolulu, HI.

O’Riley was also a recipient of the NSTI and STEP-UP Summer Scholarship in 2016. He received the United States Army ROTC Ike Skelton full scholarship to attend New Mexico Military Institute for two years, beginning August 2017.

O’Riley advises his fellow graduates to “Make the right choice. Things are getting complicated now a days; do something and stay safe. Just like our graduation theme: ‘Go forth and conquer’ and make a change - change that will make a difference and carry our school legacy.”

The third salutatorian is Tedy Heaven Lita Barber with a 3.94 GPA. The daughter of Brandy Tuato’o Shimasaki and Tenney Barber scored 1160 on the SAT and 23 on the ACT. She wishes to major in engineering and obtain a certification in information systems. Tedy was selected for the Step-Up Internship Program and received the Congressional nomination for three military academies.

Top honors this year went to Tamara Joanna Makalio, daughter of Emanuele and Tala Makalio of Utusi’a and Aua. Tamara, who finished off with a 4.0 GPA, wishes to major in civil engineering or aeronautical studies.

She received a scholarship from Chaminade University (Regents Award $8,500) and another scholarship from St.Martin’s University (President’s Scholarship for $64,000).

Tamara was also awarded a scholarship from Northern Arizona University (President’s Excellence Tuition scholarship for non-residents for $36,000), and the Lyndon State College scholarship worth $44,000 over four years.

While she has also been accepted to Grand Canyon University and Western New Mexico University, Tamara has opted to stay home and attend the American Samoa Community College for two years, majoring in Business Administration.

Her advice to her fellow graduates is: “Be a Viking because we do not accept defeat; so go forth and conquer the world.”

Besides the Top Four students, others who graduated with high honors include: Rosanly Taulaga, Raemos Fano, Jemima Nafatali, Zachary Falesoani, Rita Jennings and Satauroolealofa Pulu.

FINAL FAREWELL FOR 119 VIKINGS

The lone star from the east side, Faga’itua High School “Home of the Vikings” held its commencement ceremony yesterday morning, bidding a final farewell to 119 seniors who were confirmed by DOE Director Dr. Ruth Matagi-Tofiga, as official graduates of the Class of 2017.

Bluesky Communications is the proud sponsor for this year’s graduation season and wishes all the graduates the best of luck in their future endeavors.

In his special remarks, Governor Lolo Matalasi Moliga told the graduates to “Pray always. Don’t pray small - small dreams will always become small results so dream big.”

He continued, “The work you have right now is very important. The work your parents, teachers, and pastors will do is to continue to pray for you and your future. But what you will need to do is to put the work that they have taught you into action so you may have a great future.”

Lolo urged the graduates not to take shortcuts “because it will only lead you to sleeping under a breadfruit tree on the road, or end up somewhere you will not be happy. Do something that will make your parents and family proud. Do something that will make your community and home be proud of you. Your days after high school will become more challenging as you move on but you can overcome it because you have been prepared well by great parents, church leaders, and teachers.”

He concluded, “As parents, they will continue to love their child no matter how old they get. Teachers, this is not an easy job but you have worked hard and not give up for the betterment of these kids of American Samoa.”

The Governor thanked school principal Mr. Taase “for all you do and job well done! Your theme truly defines the real Viking! You are the future, so own your future for your parents, church leaders, teachers and your home: American Samoa.”

Following Lolo’s address, presentation of diplomas and special awards was made.

COLLEGE ACCEPTANCE:

Agape Mafua – New Mexico Military Institute (Volleyball Scholarship)

Ariel Fa’ali’i – Norwich University Corps of Cadets (Dean Scholarship $88,000)

Blessman Taala – University of Hawaii, Manoa – (Football Scholarship)

Brenda Lavea – Washington State University (Cougars Academic Award $40,000) Saint Martin’s University (Dean’s scholarship $60,000), University of Idaho ($12,000 scholarship), Brigham Young University

Edna Fano – Grand Canyon University

Jemima Nafatali – Chaminade University ($48,000 scholarship), Northern Arizona University, Grand Canyon University

Julia Sasa – Saint Martin’s University

Marissa Savusa – Norwich University (recognition scholarship $72,000)

Jose Tao – Garden City Community College, Western New Mexico University

Belladonna Manumalo – Grand Canyon University (Deans scholarship $10,000)

Marycrully Godinet- Chaminade University (Regents Scholarship $48,000), Saint Martin’s University (Dean’s scholarship $60,000), Northern Arizona University (President’s Excellence Award $9,000), Grand Canyon University, Birmingham University Pima Community College, University of Hawaii Manoa.

Pepe Faga – Northern Arizona University

Raemos Fano – Western New Mexico University (football scholarship),

Rita Jennings – Northern Arizona University

Rosanly Taulaga – Saint Martin’s University (Dean scholarship for $60,000) Western New Mexico University, Northern Arizona University.

Shalina Matamua – Saint Martin’s University (Faculty Scholarship $48,000)

Maurice Lotovale – Mount San Antonio College

John Muliaga – Cisco Junior College in Texas ( Football scholarship)

Tui Ah Chong – Garden City Community College, Kansas

Debbie Vaimaona – University of Hawaii, Hilo

Tony Aiono – Mount San Antonio College

Vaituutuulima Tulafono – Grand Canyon University

Zachary Falesoani – Grand Canyon University ($3,000 Scholarship), Saint Martin’s University ($64,000 Scholarship), Pacific Lutheran University (Scholarship $25,000), Concord University ($1,000 scholarship and Academic Excellence Scholarship of $500)

ARMY ENLISTEES:

Army Active Duty – Sooula Bishop, Maoa Mailo, Larry Ofagalilo, Johnson Taale, Salvation Taufuiava, Fereti Te’o

Army Reserve – Verna Montgomery

OTHER SCHOLARSHIPS:

Vikings Alumni Scholarship – O’Riley Leau

McDonalds Scholarship – Jemima Nafatali, Rosanly Talosaga, O’Riley Leau

Department of Health Scholarship – Tedy Barber

Bluesky Scholarship – Tedy Barber

SPECIAL AWARDS:

Tammy Malae English Award - Jemima Nafatali

Army Recruiting Office Award – Rita Jennings, Maurice Lotovale

Inspiration Award – Tedy Barber

Citizenship/Rotary Club Award – August Tipeni Isaia

Leadership Award – Blessman Taala

Student Athlete of the Year Award – Raemos Fano (male) Agape Mafua (female)

Methodist Congregation Award – Liliah Apelu

Congratulations Vikings Class of 2017!!!