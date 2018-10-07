Utu’s vision, memories and leadership will live on in the hearts of many

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — This photo posted Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, on the American Samoa Power Authority facebook page, with a caption, saying “ASPA staff posing in front of wreath for Executive Director Utu at ASPA entrance [at Tafuna compound] after 5am Wednesday morning trash pick up. Dedicated staff will continue one of Utu's many programs to promote fitness and cleanliness. We will miss your presence every Wednesday morning Utu. Thank you for inspiring us to keep our island clean and to also take care of our wellbeing.”

Utu passed away the morning of Oct. 2nd at LBJ Medical Center. Later on that day, Tuesday, ASPA issued a posting on its facebook page, that ASPA mourns the loss of its “beloved” executive director.

“Thank you matua Utu for not only serving ASPA, but also the American Samoa Government and the Pacific region selflessly over many decades. Your vision, memories and excellent leadership will live on in the hearts of many. Deepest condolences to the Utu and Malae families,” the Facebook message says under a photo of Utu.