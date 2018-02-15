This US Coast Guard photo shows USCG Cmdr. Ulysses Mullins, deputy sector commander Coast Guard Sector Honolulu; Lt. Tanner Stiehl, Marine Safety Detachment American Samoa supervisor; and Chief Warrant Officer Bryan Anderson, Coast Guard Sector Honolulu prevention, observing the diversion boom placed in waterways in and around Leone Bay to protect environmentally sensitive areas from any potential release of product off the grounded 88-foot commercial fishing vessel Chui Zai Fa No. 1.

The owner of the Chui Zai Fa No. 1 is the responsible party and is actively working with Coast Guard officials and local authorities to develop salvage plans for the grounded fishing vessel.

The public is reminded that the site immediately around the vessel and the vessel itself are dangerous. It is in a heavy surf zone and the structure of the vessel is compromised. Non-response personnel should remain clear of the vessel and surrounding area.