The public is advised that Bank of Hawaii has issued TEMPORARY closure notice for Wednesday, February 14 due to their inability to connect to the telecommunications network as a result of damages caused by Hurricane Gita.

In the event telecommunications utility lines are restored sometime on Wednesday, February 14th, then the Tafuna office branch will open for regular business hours on Thursday, February 15.

During the closure, BOH customers still have access to their bank accounts via two working bank machines and online services.

This notice is signed by Nathan J. Sult, Senior Vice President & Legal Division Manager, Bank of Hawaii.