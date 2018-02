Due to severe winds, Hawaiian Airlines has canceled the flight today (Sat. Feb.10, 2018) that was delayed from Friday due to Tropical Storm Gita.

Hawaiian flight 1465 departs Honolulu at 9:30a.m. (Hawai'i time) on Sunday, Feb. 11 and arrives in Pago Pago at 2:20p.m.

Hawaiian flight 1466 departs Pago Pago at 4:50p.m (American Samoa time), Sunday Feb. 11.