Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — According to a press release, dated March 12, 2018 — StarKist Samoa has announced that it made a donation of $50,000 to the American Samoa Government (ASG) to help in Hurricane Gita relief efforts. Accepting the donation on behalf of ASG was Governor Lolo Matalasi Moliga, Lt. Governor Lemanu Peleti Mauga and several Cabinet members.

Sangdong Kwon, General Manager of StarKist Samoa said, “It is a great pleasure for me to make this donation, on behalf of our President & CEO, Mr. Andrew Choe, and the StarKist Samoa family. StarKist Samoa is a member of this community and has been so for 55 years, and we want to do our part in supporting Governor Lolo’s efforts to provide relief to the people of this great territory.

“The Samoan culture is based on Alofa, and we hope that this expression of our Alofa will help the people whose homes and property were impacted by the storm,” he said.

Governor Lolo formally accepted the donation during a brief ceremony yesterday, in American Samoa. Lolo expressed his appreciation on behalf of American Samoa to Andrew Choe, Mr. Kwon and StarKist Samoa for the generous donation that will help ongoing relief efforts.

In the meantime, no new updates have been received from the Department of Homeland Security — the last was on Saturday, Mar. 10, 2018 — where first registrations for FEMA assistance were announced for the village of Ottoville at the DRC at the Department of Youth and Women's Affairs building in Pago Pago, for Mar. 12 & Mar. 13.

Today, Mar. 13, Ottoville numbers 0119- 0236 are scheduled with only heads of household needing to appear.

In the meantime, yesterday, the Red Cross moved to the VA Center in Tafuna across from ANZ Bank and will continue to reach out to the households with major damage or destroyed homes to set up appointments throughout the week.

Pre-registration is still happening too in Nuuuli & Iliili villages:

Nuuuli Eastern Side will meet at Fanene’s guest house; Nuuuli Central will meet at Soliai’s guest house; Nuuuli Western will meet at LDS Malaeimi, Upper Iliili will meet at the Catholic Hall and Lower Iliili will meet at the CCCAS Hall Iliili.

Again, don’t forget: take a valid photo ID — Voters ID, Hospital Card, Driver’s License, Immigration Card, CI and Vital Statistics State ID — to all meetings or appointments with FEMA and Red Cross.

In addition, unless otherwise announced, Samoa News understands the American Samoa Government Assessment teams continue to record damages of houses, and says these assessments are scheduled until completion.

If your home has not been assessed yet, be on the lookout for the following teams walking or riding around your village.

TEAM 1: Tafuna: Kokoland, Fagaima, Ottoville, Petesa

TEAM 2: Upper Iliili, Lower Iliili, Vaitogi, Fogagogo

TEAM 3: Pavaiai, Faleniu, Malaeimi, Mesepa

TEAM 4: Aasu, Aoloau, Tafeta, Mapusaga Fou

TEAM 5: Leone: Sogi, Puapua, Malaeloa, Taputimu, Vailoa, Futiga

TEAM 6: Amaluia, Afao, Asili, Nua&Seetaga, Amanave, Poloa, Fagalii, Fagamalo, Fagamutu

TEAM 7: Matuu, Nuuuli, Fagasa, Coconut Point (Nuuuli)

TEAM 8: Fatumafuti, Fagaalu, Utulei, Fagatogo, Pago Pago, Aua

TEAM 9: Laulii, Amaua, Auto, Utusia, Fagaitua, Pagai, Afono, Vatia, Masausi, Masefau, Sailele

TEAM 10: Utumea, Auasi, Amouli, Aoa, Alofau, Alao, Aunuu, & Onenoa

(Sources: StarKist Media Statement, ASDHS Special Bulletin #33)