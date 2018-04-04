Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Manu’a residents who suffered losses from Tropical Storm Gita will start registration today at three Disaster Recovery Center sites in the Manu’a islands while more villages have been added to the list for DRC registration on Tutuila, according to joint statements from ASG and the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

MANU’A

Pre-registration for the island group was completed two weeks ago following a week-long visit by Lt. Gov. Lemanu Peleti Mauga, who is also the Governor’s Authorized Representative, and ASG officials.

Now it's time for registration to determine eligibility for federal assistance. Registration begins today, Apr. 4 through Saturday, Apr. 7th and the following sites will open from 8am-4pm

• Ofu and Olosega registration - ASG Executive Office Building (EOB) on Ofu

• Ta’u Island (Ta’u, Fitiuta, Faleasao) - ASG-EOB at Ta’u village and the Fitiuta Airport ARFF station at Fitiuta village.

Manu’a residents are reminded that registration at the DRC sites is necessary to determine disaster eligibility and it is separate from pre-registration.

TUTUILA

ASG and FEMA say more Tutuila villages are up for registration at the DRC, located inside the DYWA Pago Pago Youth Center, which is also open from 8am-4pm

• Tomorrow, Thursday, Apr. 5 - Pago Pago numbers 0571 – 0826

• Friday, Apr. 6 - Vailoa (all numbers); Atu’u (all numbers); Leloaloa (all numbers); Pagai (all numbers); and Maloata (all numbers)

Saturday, Apr. 7 is the make up day for Fagatogo, Aoloau, Puapua, Pago Pago, Malaeloa, Vailoa, Atu’u, Leloaloa, Pagai, and Maloata.

OTHER INFO

Applicants should have the following information on hand for registration:

Social Security number

Address of the damaged primary residence

Description of the damage

Information about insurance coverage, if applicable

Current contact telephone number

PO Box where they can receive mail

Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds

Federal assistance includes help from FEMA and the US Small Business Administration — which is the federal government’s primary source of money for the long-term rebuilding of disaster-damaged private property.

SBA helps businesses of all sizes, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters fund repairs or rebuilding efforts and cover the cost of replacing lost or disaster-damaged personal property, according to the agency.

These disaster loans cover losses not fully compensated by insurance or other recoveries and do not duplicate benefits of other agencies or organizations.

In the joint announcement, FEMA emphasized that all of its disaster assistance will be provided without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, sex (including sexual harassment), religion, national origin, age, disability, limited English proficiency, economic status, or retaliation. If you believe your civil rights are being violated, call 800-621-3362.

One resident who contacted Samoa News said he was told that he doesn't qualify for federal assistance because he is not a US national or US citizen; but he is a homeowner, and a legal permanent resident of American Samoa.

Samoa News has since learned that the matter has been resolved, and the resident is back on the list for possible federal assistance. ASG and FEMA officials have said from the beginning that legal residents of American Samoa can apply for federal help, if their property was affected by Gita.