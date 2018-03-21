Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Pre-registration for residents who were affected by Tropical Storm Gita is set to be completed tomorrow, while the government has released the list of more villages to register for federal disaster assistance at the Disaster Recovery Center, which is operated jointly by ASG and the US Federal Emergency Management Agency, inside the DYWA Pago Pago Community Youth Center.

Meanwhile the ASG Tax Office is offering tax relief to local taxpayers impacted by Gita, which left behind much devastation on Tutuila.

PRE-REGISTRATION

Pre-registration for today, according to a joint ASG/FEMA announcement:

• Masausi and Sailele at the CCCAS church hall - Rev. Matautia;

• Pagai and Alofau at the Alofau CCCAS church hall;

• Amouli at Fuata guesthouse;

• Aoa at CCCAS church hall - Rev. Aofia;

• Poloa, Fagali’i, Maloata, and Fagamalo at Tuiolemotu guesthouse.

According to the government, final day for pre-registration in villages is set for tomorrow, Mar. 22nd and the final villages are:

• Auasi and Utumea East at the Auasi pulenu’u’s house;

• Alao at the Catholic church hall;

• Onenoa at Vaovasa guesthouse;

• Aunu’u at the CCCAS church hall.

Pre-registration hours at these villages are from 7:30a.m. to 4p.m.

ASG and FEMA say that residents from Nu’uuli heading west who missed their pre‐registration date can go to the local Department of Homeland Security Office in Tafuna, from Monday – Saturday, 7:30 am – 4 pm to pre-register.

Residents from Faganeanea heading east can pre‐register at the huts located outside the DYWA building from Monday – Saturday, 7:30 am – 4 pm.

Samoa News has learned that there are many residents throughout the island who missed the pre-registration dates for their villages.

RE-REGISTRATION IS NEEDED BEFORE REGISTERING AT THE DRC!

For more information call 699-0411

DRC REGISTRATION

Registration at the DRC, which is open from 8am to 4p.m. continues today for the rest of the Nu’uuli residents with numbers 0634 – 0731; and Malaeimi numbers 0001 - 0143.

Tomorrow, Mar. 22 registration for Ili’ili numbers 0001- 0261; and Friday, Mar. 23 for Pava’ia’i numbers 0001 – 0230;

Residents of Nu’uuli, Malaeimi, Ili’ili and Pav’ia’i who missed this week’s registration at DRC can make-up on Saturday, Mar. 24.

STORM TAX RELIEF

As previously reported by Samoa News, the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) on Mar. 7th announced tax relief for victims of the storm, after US President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists in American Samoa. (See Samoa News Mar. 9th edition for details.)

In a news release Monday this week, ASG Treasurer Ueligitone Tonumaipe’a announced that the Tax Office is offering similar relief to that offered by the IRS to local tax payers. Among the tax reliefs:

• Deadline for filing on or after Feb. 7, 2018, and before June 29, 2018, are extended to June 29, 2018. This includes individual income tax returns (Form 390 & 390EZ), corporate income tax returns (Form 1120), Annual Exempt Organization Return (Form 990), Employer’s Quarter Tax Returns (Form 369), and Hotel Occupancy Quarterly Tax Return (Form 367)

• Penalties on payroll tax deposits due on or after Feb. 7, 2018, and before Feb. 22, 2018, will be abated as long as the deposits were made before Feb. 22, 2018.

• If an affected taxpayer receives a late filing or late payment notice from the American Samoa Tax Office for penalties assessed during the postponement period, please call or visit the Tax Office to have the penalty abated.

ASG Treasury encourages taxpayers to take advantage of this tax relief. Any questions or concerns regarding this matter, contact the Tax Office at 633-4181.

OTHER ISSUES

The Chamber of Commerce is holding a general membership meeting tomorrow, Thursday, at Don’t Drink the Water (DDW) Restaurant in Utulei regarding storm federal disaster assistance, with US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) federal coordinating officer for this disaster, Benigno B. Ruiz scheduled to deliver opening comments.

Among federal assistance presentations at the meeting is the US Small Business Administration, with public information officer Yolanda Stokes explaining the federal agency’s programs geared towards helping businesses and individuals. (See Samoa News Mar. 14th edition for details).

Also to be discussed at the meeting is Individual Assistance (IA) and how programs assist the Access Functional Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) and Unmet Needs community, according to the meeting agenda, published in yesterday and today’s Samoa News.