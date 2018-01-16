The new director of the Department of Parks and Recreation, Kenneth Soala Tupua, during his Senate confirmation hearing last Thursday morning. Tupua was confirmed by the Senate in a unanimous 14-0 vote. The House approved his nomination last Friday with a unanimous 16-0 vote.

Tupua, who served in the US Air Force for 20 years, has worked at Parks and Recreation since 2005, moving up to deputy director in 2013.

During his Senate confirmation hearing, Tupua said, “I’m thankful for this appointment” by Gov. Lolo Matalasi Moliga and requested senators to approve his nomination. There were no questions during the less than 10-minute hearing, but Tupua was commended for his latest efforts to clean up bathrooms at public parks.

He was requested to continue the department’s efforts to clean up all public parks and, if necessary, hire a private contractor to do the work while Parks and Recreation provides materials and supplies.

Senate President Gaoteote Tofau Palaie noted that Tupua is not new to the job, and senators believe he is very capable of taking over the directorship post.