THS JROTC cadets take first

Education director Dr. Ruth Matagi-Tofiga has congratulated Tafuna High School JROTC cadets who competed in the recent 8th Annual Academic Challenge and took first place for the LET I division.

There were 46 teams from across the nation, Asia and territories that competed in the Academic Challenge, according to a DOE statement yesterday morning.

Tafuna High School cadets competed against their counterparts from Washington, Alaska, Montana, Idaho, Oregon, California, Nevada, Hawai’i, Guam, Korea, Japan and American Samoa.

The Warrior Battalion sent two teams of 4 cadets — Let I, Let II-IV. The academic challenge answer questions relating to college entrance material (SAT, ACT) current events and JROTC curriculum — 50 questions total and answered within an allotted timed.

In the Academic Challenge, Tafuna High School JROTC LET I Team won first place, Yerba Buena High School from California took second place and third place went to Oakhill High School, also from California.

The participating cadets from Tafuna High School were Maj Emla Solaita; 2LT Vini Sipili, SGT Akenese Saleutogi, SGT Kuki Isek, SGT Logoai and CPL Fepulea’I Jada. According to their instructors SFC Solaita and MSG Bryant these students sacrificed their lunch breaks, weekends and after school studying for the competition.

SFC Solaita and MSG Bryant also want to recognize the support of Tafuna High School Principal Beauty Tuiasosopo, THS Vice Principals, Teachers and Math Instructor Jordanna Maga for their support.

Matagi-Tofiga, congratulates the Warrior Battalion for accomplishing this feat, great recognition for the JROTC program and American Samoa. The director challenged the whole High School JROTC Program to step up, take charge and maintain the level of academic success.