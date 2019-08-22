Three contractors awarded over $620k total to upgrade the Fale Laumei

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A Samoa News archive photo of the Gov. H. Rex Lee Auditorium, for which upgrades and rehabilitation started earlier this month on August 5th, as part of an extensive — and much needed — makeover.

A total of three contractors — one has 2 of the contracts — have been awarded separate contracts for the project, funded by the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), administered by the Commerce Department.

DOC director Kenseli Lafaele told Samoa News yesterday that the rehabilitation work “will be ongoing for months.”

He also provided the “work breakdown” — a list of the three companies who have the contracts for the project; the contract amounts; and the sections for upgrades:

• Building repairs — Pacific Refrigeration, $380,572.44

• Air condition repair — Pacific Refrigeration, $184,915

• Sound system — AI's Auto, $28,545

• Curtains — Quality Painting, $26,000

Lafaele told Samoa News that the demand for the Lee Auditorium to host meetings, funerals, weddings, concerts, exhibitions, church events etc., “is high, so we'd like to maintain and sustain this landmark building for the community.”

The House of Representatives has been using the auditorium’s North Wing — it faces KVZK-TV and the main Education Department building — since the old Fono building was demolished more than a year ago. The North Wing is not part of the upgrade.

The last time the Fale Laumei underwent a major renovation and upgrade was back in 2009, using federal funds.