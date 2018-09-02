American Samoa is now under a “storm warning”, as Tropical Storm Gita heads towards the main island of Tutuila.

And because of the pending storm, the Education Department announced late yesterday afternoon that all public schools would again be closed today. However, all teachers are to report to their respective schools and secure your classroom. All other DOE personnel are to report to their respective divisions. Meanwhile, Hawaiian Airlines officials are still watching and waiting to decide whether or not tonight's flight will be cancelled. Samoa News emailed them this morning and they replied, "No changes yet we have several hours to decide. Will keep you posted."

Forecasters at Fiji’s Met Service named the storm overnight after it was upgraded from a tropical depression, which formed near Fiji early this week.

In the latest local hurricane statement issued around 1:35a.m. today, Friday, the National Weather Service in Tafuna says the Tropical Storm Gita was over the island of Savai’i in neighboring Samoa and slowly heading towards Tutuila in American Samoa.

The weather office has put all American Samoa islands under a storm warning as the center of Tropical Storm Gita was located about 190 miles west of Tutuila and about 275 west of Manu’a.

As of 12a.m. today, Friday, the storm was slowly moving east-southeast with maximum sustained winds near 50 mph.

According to the weather office, damaging tropical storm winds are expected to move across American Samoa early this morning. Forecasters remind residents that only a small change in the storm’s track could result in higher winds.

While it has been calm in the territory most of last night, strong winds started early this morning. Late yesterday afternoon to early evening hours, many residents heeded advise from local authorities and started preparations for the coming storm.

A handful of stores were packed with customers buying water and food items.

During the tropical cyclone media workshop late last year, hosted by the Weather Office and the local Department of Homeland Security, one of the issue stressed by local authorities is for the public to listen to local broadcasters for the latest information, not those out of Samoa, because of the different in terminology used by American Samoa and Samoa in issuing their weather statements.

The public is advised to take necessary precautions when driving due to hazardous driving conditions and flooded roadways.

In a statement reiterating the storm watch, the local Department of Homeland Security also outlined preparedness for local residents.

Report any weather related incident to the Police at 911/633-1111 or to the EOC at 699-3800/6990411.

Samoa News will update this story online as new information comes in from local authorities.