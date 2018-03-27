Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Classmates Georgina Alofa and Kirsten De Lara claimed the Top 2 spots (1st and 2nd place, respectively) — overall — in the Level 6- 8 Division during the 2017-2018 Territorial Science Fair competition held at the Governor H. Rex Lee Auditorium last week.

This year's competition, for both the elementary and high school levels, drew in dozens of projects in 14 categories including biochemistry, physics, botany, environmental science, marine science, technology, and mathematics.

For the elementary competition, Eliana Tapua'i of Iakina Seventh Day Adventist won first place overall in the K-2 division; followed by Alana Joserose of Manumalo Academy in 2nd place; and Lawrence Afu in 3rd place.

For the Level 3-5 division: JM Mirasol of Manumalo Academy took home first place while Julynn Aitui of Alataua II placed 2nd. Lisa Pedro of Pacific Horizons claimed the 3rd spot.

In the Level 6- 8 division, Manumalo Academy's Georgina Alofa placed first overall, followed by her classmate Kirsten De Lara in 2nd place. Sydney Clemens of South Pacific Academy rounded off the Top 3.

This year's overall winner for the high school division is Gloria Park of Pacific Horizons, the private school in Ottoville that took 3 of the Top 5 slots, although there are 6 students in the Top 5 because the overall second place spot was a tie and resulted in PHS and SPA sharing the honor.

The Top 5 include 3 winners from PHS, 2 from SPA, and one from Faasao Marist High School.

Initially, the names of the Top 5 were to be announced and afterwards, a panel would decide which 3 projects would be chosen to represent American Samoa at the national level.

But an announcement made during the awards ceremony last Friday at the Fale Laumei, quoted Director of Education Dr. Ruth Matagi-Tofiga as saying that everyone who made the Top 5 list will be heading to Pittsburgh later this year to compete against their peers from across the country.

This year's Territorial Science Fair participants and winners were showered with prizes, thanks to the generosity of sponsors that included Paramount Builders, ASTCA, ACE, ASPA, Auto Nation, and Manu'a Store.