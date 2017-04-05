Teacher Appreciation Week
Students of Aua Elementary School surround their teacher, as educators around the territory are being honored during Teacher Appreciation Week which, according to DOE Director Dr. Ruth Matagi-Tofiga, will conclude tomorrow morning with activities at the Pago Pago Youth Center.
“We can’t thank them enough, but we can take a moment to show our appreciation to the special educators in our lives,” Matagi-Tofiga said yesterday. “Parents and students show your gratitude to a teacher who influenced your life, and for the thousands of others who continue to nurture and develop students everyday.”
Every school is having their own celebration for Teacher Appreciation Week .
“To all ECE, SPED, Elementary and Secondary Teachers of American Samoa, —thank you for the great work you do and the huge impact you make in young people’s lives as a teacher. HAPPY TEACHER APPRECIATION WEEK,” said the DOE director.