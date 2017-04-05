Students of Aua Elementary School surround their teacher, as educators around the territory are being honored during Teacher Appreciation Week which, according to DOE Director Dr. Ruth Matagi-Tofiga, will conclude tomorrow morning with activities at the Pago Pago Youth Center.

“We can’t thank them enough, but we can take a moment to show our appreciation to the special educators in our lives,” Matagi-Tofiga said yesterday. “Parents and students show your gratitude to a teacher who influenced your life, and for the thousands of others who continue to nurture and develop students everyday.”

Every school is having their own celebration for Teacher Appreciation Week .

“To all ECE, SPED, Elementary and Secondary Teachers of American Samoa, —thank you for the great work you do and the huge impact you make in young people’s lives as a teacher. HAPPY TEACHER APPRECIATION WEEK,” said the DOE director.

