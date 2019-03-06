Le Taupou Manaia American Samoa celebrates 20 years

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Established in 1999 in American Samoa with its mission statement: “Promoting Fa’aSamoa Preservation Through the Next Generation”, what sets Le Taupou Manaia apart from the rest is “Siva Fa’aTaupou” or “Samoa’s Princess Dance”.

Since its formation, LTM has taught over 5,000 young tama’itai Samoa on the Siva-Fa’a-Taupou.

LTM has sister groups in Orange County, California; Apia, Samoa; and soon to be - Auckland, New Zealand, where they will travel to launch on March 30, 2019 at Malaeola Community Centre, in Mangere - a combined Tour with Le Taupou Manaia, Samoa and California.

2004- Became the first and only group from American Samoa to have won in the the Annual Teuila Festival Siva - Fa’aleaganu’u Competition and the youngest group ever, to this day.

2005- Represented the Samoan community in Hawaii during the State of Hawaii’s 100th year (Centennial Celebration) The Mayor of Hawaii declared July 8th in Hawaii “ LE TAUPOU-MANAIA DAY”

2004- Mayor of Carson, California presented a Certificate of Appreciation following a Cultural Exchange with Carson City Art Centre.

PERFORMANCES

PCC Hawaii, mainland USA, Apia Samoa, New Zealand, various government functions, supported and performed at various fundraising events. Annual local Arts Council fiafia nights over the years, also cruise ships visiting American Samoa.

Their show on March 9, featuring CINDY OF SAMOA will kick start the group's 20th year anniversary celebration.

NEW ZEALAND TOUR

Will tour and perform at the annual Pasifika Festival, Auckland War Memorial Museum; will visit colleges in NZ and perform there – Baradene, Epson, Carmel, Mangere and Avondale. Will collaborate and exchange with Pacific Dance New Zealand Dance Studio under the direction of Sefa Enari, and LOA from Honolulu, Hawaii, another dance group that will be participating in The Pasifika Festival, under the direction of ‘MANUSAMOA” Henry Andrew Sataraka. (LOA stands for Leleiga O Aiga).

Their last event will be on March 30, when the 3 branches of Le Taupou-Manaia will come together.

For the newly established sister group LE TAUPOU-MANAIA AUCKLAND NEW ZEALAND’s OFFICIAL LAUNCH, an estimated 250 VIPs are invited with about 800 general public.

This will be held at Malaeola Community Hall in Mangere.

A total of 60 - combined with Apia Samoa and Orange County - will participate.

LTM would like to honor and appreciate all of its former students, parents, friends, and families that have helped the school in many ways, over the years. Most especially, Le Taupou-Manaia’s choreographer, and co-founder, the late Solipo ‘Shevon” Matai and family; the late Adeline Pritchard Jones, the late Meleke Bolwes, and the late Tausalamasina Malietoa.

Special thanks to Namulau’ulu Dr. Paul Pouesi, Peseta Tialuga Sunia Seloti, Poe Mageo, Feofa’aki Dameworth, and Papali’i Va’asa Amoa who had contributed tremendously to our LTM school over the years.

LTM would like to thank the parents, girls, families, friends and their corporate table sponsors for the March 9 show.