Taotasi appointed chairman of the Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — This June 2017 photo from the Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council shows, [l-r] the newly appointed Council chairman and also American Samoa Council member, Taotasi Archie Soliai; Council executive director Kitty M. Simonds; American Samoa Council member Christinna Lutu-Sanchez; and the Council’s late chairman, Edwin A. Ebisui Jr. - who passed away earlier this year in July.

American Samoa’s third Council member is Department of Marine and Wildlife Resources director, Va’amua Henry Sesepasara who is ASG’s representative.

“I am humbled and honored to have been selected by my colleagues in the Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council to be their chairman,” Taotasi said yesterday afternoon in response to Samoa News inquiries.

He said Ebisui “left a legacy of leadership with big shoes to fill but I accept the challenge and look forward to working with my fellow Council members to address fishery-related issues that impact our region.” He thanked the Council members “for the vote of confidence in me to take the reins”.

“It's been a while since American Samoa held the Chair seat, so my appointment is an American Samoa appointment as well,” said Taotasi, who is also a senior official at StarKist Samoa.

In closing, he said, “Viia Le Atua ona o nei tofiga ma avanoa e tautua ai mo le atunuu (Praise the Lord for this appointment as a way to serve the people).”

Taotasi’s appointment was made during the 174th Meeting of the Council held last week, which started from the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) and ended at Guam.

Taotasi’s term begins in 2019, along with other new appointments: Lutu-Sanchez, as vice chair, American Samoa; Dean Sensui, vice chair, Hawaii; Michael Duenas, vice chair, Guam; and John Gourley, vice chair, CNMI, according to the Council.

Gourley has been serving as acting chairman since Ebisui passed away.