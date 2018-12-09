Tafuna Elementary School officially breaks ground for gym

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Students from Tafuna Elementary School witnessed the official groundbreaking ceremony for their long awaited gymnasium last Friday morning.

The event was attended by Governor Lolo Matalasi Moliga, ranking chiefs and leaders of Nuuuli village, Fono members, DOE director Ruth Matagi-Tofiga, DOI field representative Lydia Faleafine Nomura, cabinet members, and the contractor, Maaelopa Bob Tuiasosospo.

A total of nine bids were submitted for the job, and local company Lighthouse Builders, got the green light with a bid of a little over $444,000

The duration of the contract is five months but school administrators, parents, and 8th grade students are hopeful that the work will be fully complete in less time, so the graduating eighth graders can use and enjoy the facility before they move on to high school.

The entire student body beamed with excitement that day, with youngsters belting out songs, led by teachers and faculty members.

Once completed, Tafuna Elementary School will be one of less than a handful of public elementary schools with a gymnasium.