The Samoan culture is alive and well, as witnessed last week when local master tufuga Su'a Wilson Fitiao completed a pair of 'malu' (traditional Samoan tattoo for females) in Poloa village for Fogafogaolealataua Liua Ta'ase Pisamoa Taifane and Ashley Taumua Mata'afa. Malo lava le onosa'i.

[photo: BC]