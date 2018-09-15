Still no gym at Nu'uuli Vocational Technical High School

Pago Page, AMERICAN SAMOA — Thursday it rained cats & dogs most of the day — unfortunate weather for the Nu'uuli Vocational Technical High School, which had a prayer assembly for its volleyball and football players.

A first time teacher at the school posed the question: All the students won’t fit in the cafeteria, the classrooms are too small, why doesn’t NVTHS have a gym?

Instead, students and teachers crammed into the school’s walkways, sheltered from the pouring rain during the school event

There have been rumors of the old Pacific Products site being used as the location for the school’s gymnasium building; however, funding continues to be a problem. Adding classrooms to the NVTHS campus also faces the same problems — no money.