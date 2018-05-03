Starkist launches Chicken Pouches

PITTSBURGH — America's favorite tuna, StarKist®, is proud to announce the launch of its newest product innovation, Chicken Creations™ pouches, available nationwide this summer. The launch of chicken pouches marks the brand's first foray outside of the seafood space. The line of premium white chicken is available in four flavors in the signature ready-to-eat pouches, including StarKist® Chicken Creations™ BOLD Buffalo Style, StarKist® Chicken Creations™ Ginger Soy, StarKist® Chicken Creations™ Zesty Lemon Pepper and StarKist® Chicken Creations™ Chicken Salad.

"After 100 years in the tuna business, we proudly announce that StarKist is now a diversified healthy food company," said Andy Mecs, Vice President of Marketing & Innovation, StarKist Co. "It is our goal to provide convenient, healthy options that satisfy the palates and nutritional needs for all Americans. Chicken Creations is a natural extension to our highly successful Tuna and Salmon Creations® as we already have the pouch expertise and consumer trust in our high quality flavored protein products. We are pleased that consumers will now have even more to love as they can Tear, Eat, and Go®."

The new, premium, white meat chicken pouches are made with chicken sourced from American farms – raised cage free and hormone free*. As protein snacking is on the rise, StarKist Chicken Creations pouches ensure that consumers are satisfied with great taste, while staying fueled with the protein they need. This exciting meal solution maintains a convenient, tear-open and no-drain design, a necessity for those always on the move.

StarKist's Favorite TV Mom Loves Chicken

Charlie the Tuna's wingman (er, wingwoman) on this launch is StarKist spokesperson Candace Cameron Bure, star of "Full House" and "Fuller House". She will help to launch the line of single-serve pouches as a new way to fuel her "go" as an actor, director, producer, author, exercise enthusiast and dedicated mom.

"I've loved working with StarKist over the past year. Their delicious line of tuna and salmon pouches – especially BOLD Hot Buffalo Style – has become my go-to snack post-workout or on set," said Candace Cameron Bure. "The launch of StarKist's first ever chicken pouch line is big, and I'm thrilled I can enjoy the same convenience with this new protein option!"

The launch of Chicken Creations is part of a fully integrated marketing campaign, with TV commercials, print media, influencer outreach, social media promotions and couponing. Bure will be featured prominently in StarKist's multimedia campaigns, including a 15-second television commercial. In addition, Bure will be featured in a national public relations campaign, and digital and social media, where Bure will be sharing her own personal health tips including quick and easy recipes featuring her favorite StarKist products.

Chicken Flavors to Satisfy any Craving

StarKist's current line of delicious, single-serve, seasoned Tuna and Salmon Creations pouches consist of 15 varieties, including six new BOLD flavors, to suit everyone's craving and support the recommended two servings (8 oz.) of seafood weekly.

The new line of Chicken Creations features four varieties including:

Chicken Creations: BOLD Buffalo Style : Buffalo Style delivers the BOLD taste consumers are looking for. Its delectable, Buffalo-style chicken, prepared with a dash of paprika, vinegar and fiery hot sauce. It has 80 calories and 9 grams of protein. A lot like Buffalo wings, only better, because you can take this spicy deliciousness anywhere.

Chicken Creations: Ginger Soy : Chefs around the world love ginger because it pairs with so many ingredients. StarKist's premium chicken with vinegar and tangy Asian ginger soy seasoning has 90 calories and 10 grams of protein, making Ginger Soy perfect to enjoy in a lettuce wrap, over rice or as a quick snack right out of the pouch between errands.

Chicken Creations: Zesty Lemon Pepper : Prepared with citrusy lemon and black pepper, this new gluten free, soy free chicken with 70 calories and 9 grams of protein per pouch can be enjoyed anywhere – on an energetic walk or as an afternoon snack. It's perfect on a Greek salad, cucumber slices or straight from the Pouch.

Chicken Creations: Chicken Salad : StarKist's tasty chicken salad includes savory dill relish, crisp celery, red peppers and a unique ingredient – convenience. With 70 calories and 9 grams of protein, you can add the ready-to-eat premium white chicken salad to a sandwich, salad or enjoy straight from the pouch.

The lean, low fat protein retails for approximately $1.75 per pouch and will be found adjacent to tuna in the shelf-stable meat section at retailers nationwide and at your favorite e-tailers this summer. While Chicken Creations can be enjoyed straight from the pouch, they are also a great addition to a variety of meals. Visit www.starkist.com to learn more about the brand, its products and to explore StarKist developed recipes such as the Weeknight Buffalo Chicken Tacos below:

Ingredients:

2, 2.6 oz. pouches StarKist® Chicken Creations™ BOLD Buffalo Style

4 small whole wheat soft tortillas

1 cup shredded Bibb lettuce

½ cup diced tomatoes

1 avocado, diced

Directions:

Place 2 tortillas or taco shells in taco stand or on a plate. Repeat with the other 2. Fill with ¼ cup shredded lettuce, 2 Tbsp. diced tomatoes and ¼ of the avocado. Top each with ½ a pouch of Chicken Creations™.

Serves: 2

Prep Time: 5 minutes

*Federal regulations prohibit the use of hormones in poultry products