Stabilizing Taputimu shoreline

Heavy equipment and machinery belonging to contractor McConnell Dowell are in place at Taputimu, to carry out the Shoreline Protection and Road Repair Project in that area.

According the information from the Department of Public Works, which is overseeing the job, the project aims to provide "permanent shoreline protection against future storms."

The work consists of a section of crib wall on top of approximately 318 linear feet of rock revetments.

The rock revetment will be constructed of "2-3 ton armor stone units, 300-500 pounds of under layer stone on non-woven geotextile placed on compacted backfill."

A crib wall of approximately 310 linear feet will be constructed on top of the rock revetment and cement rock masonry (CRM) transitions will be applied at each end of the crib wall to tie the wall back to the existing ground.

In addition, the project will include the installation of 510 linear feet of new guard railing, to protect motorists and pedestrians.

The work started in May and is slated to be completed by January 25, 2018.

The contract for the job has been awarded to McConnell Dowell with a price tag of $3,993,949.30

The shoreline in the area is eroding and the goal is to permanently stabilize it.

Because the area is located down a steep slope, one of the biggest hurdles had to do with accessing the site.

The problem has since been resolved, with the company creating a ramp for the heavy equipment to get down to the job site, which is where heavy waves crash on to shore. (See photo)

McConnell Dowell workers will try their best not to interfere with the flow of traffic in the area and the public is advised to be cautious when driving by the job site.