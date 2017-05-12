Spitzenberg to keynote at ASCC

The American Samoa Community College (ASCC) will hold its 67th commencement ceremony on Friday, December 15th, at 10 a.m. in the College’s gymnasium. Governor Lolo M. Moliga and other dignitaries have been invited to join this semester’s celebration of the young men and women who have completed their degrees and certificates, including three students who have earned their Bachelor in Education (BEd) diplomas. A preliminary count of 103 ASCC graduates will celebrate an important milestone in their lives, though the actual number may change depending on examination results or other factors.

As always, the College has sought out a distinguished member of the community to offer words of congratulations and encouragement to the graduates. ASCC alumnus William Ena Spitzenberg may not be as well-known as some of the previous speakers, but he has traveled far, made advancements within his chosen career, and has now returned home to contribute to the betterment of his home, just as many young American Samoans dream of doing.

Spitzenberg (aka ‘Will’) spent his formative years in the villages of Laulii and Auto. He attended Laulii Elementary and Fagaitua High School prior to ASCC, where he graduated as Co-Valedictorian of the Class of 1996. He received academic scholarships from the American Samoa Government and Brigham Young University to further his education in Provo, Utah.

Will graduated with a Bachelors of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Brigham Young; followed by a Masters Degree in Environmental Engineering from Tennessee State University in Nashville, Tennessee. He went on to gain over 15 years of experience in the engineering field in both the private and public sector. He is also a registered Professional Engineer in Utah and Arizona.

He moved back home with his family in 2013 to serve his community as the Chief Water Engineer for the American Samoa Power Authority. Will is also the founder and coach of the popular Slimmer Stronger You local weight loss program that is reversing the obesity trend in the community one person at a time. He and his wife Leleagaatutuila Sisi Loi-On Spitzenberg are the proud parents of four boys and two girls.

“Will pursued his dreams for himself, and now continues to pursue them for others,” reflected ASCC Dean of Student Services Dr. Emilia Le’i. “He’s returned home relatively recently but is already making fine contributions to his community. We’re honored that he’s going to share from his experiences with this semester’s ASCC graduates.”

Dr. Le’i also noted that with the College’s new Multi-Purpose Center very near completion, this coming commencement ceremony will most likely be the last one to be held in the ASCC Gymnasium. “We came very close to having the Multi-Purpose Center ready for this semester’s ceremony,” she said, “but to get something absolutely right means to not rush it, so for now we will still hold commencement in our Gym but we anticipate that by spring 2018 we will hold our first graduation in the new facility.”

For more information on the 67th ASCC commencement, contact the College’s Division of Student Services at 699-9155.