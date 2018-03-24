Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Department of Agriculture Veterinary Clinic has scheduled village clinics on the following dates:

March 28 - Iliili at the Leituala Guesthouse

April 25 & 26 - Leone at Andra Samoa’s residence

Clinics will be held from 8am-3pm, and pre-registration is available by contacting the Veterinary Clinic at 699-9445.

Department of Agriculture Director, Filifaatali Michael U. Fuiava reminds the island that spaying and neutering is one of the most productive and helpful things that can be done to help control and humanely reduce the dog overpopulation problem, and prevent a cat overpopulation problem here on American Samoa.

Additionally, spaying and neutering your pet provides many other health and behavioral benefits such as reduced risks of certain cancers, reduced transmission of transmissible venereal tumors, reduced roaming, and longer lifespan.

The Veterinary Clinic offers sterilization services (spay/neuter) Monday through Friday, for the low cost of $10 per surgery.

PREPARING YOUR DOGS AND CATS FOR SURGERY

Animals should be brought to the clinic between 8am-10am.

If you have no transportation, help can be provided.

Dogs should be at least 8 weeks old and weigh at least 5 pounds; cats should be at least 8 weeks old and weigh at least 2 pounds.

Animals should be brought in cages or on a leash.

Nursing mothers (dogs and cats) should wait until puppies or kittens are 8 weeks old and eating solid food before a surgery is performed.

Animals should not be fed the morning surgery is scheduled; water should be offered.

A physical examination will be performed to ensure the animal is healthy enough for surgery. If the animal is sick or injured, medical treatment may be necessary before surgery can be performed.

All animals having surgery will also be dewormed.

Additional services such as vaccinations, flea/tick treatments, and mange treatments will be available at a small additional cost.

All animals being sterilized will receive a small identifying tattoo in their right ear.

Licenses are required by law for dogs in American Samoa, and cost $5 per sterilized dog, or $50 for unsterilized dogs.

If you're interested in holding a clinic in your village, please have your pulenu’u contact the veterinary clinic at 699-9445. Clinics will be available for scheduling on Wednesdays.

Source: DoA- Veterinary Clinic