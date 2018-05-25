Sow in Tears, Reap in Joy

Three females and one male took home top honors yesterday morning when Manumalo Academy hosted its 8th grade graduation ceremony in the school chapel.

Paramount Builders is proud to sponsor this year’s 2018 graduation coverage.

Kirsten DeLara, with a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.98 took home 1st Honor for the Class of 2018. Her portfolio of accomplishments includes winning second place overall for this year's Islandwide STEM Science Fair competition.

Jasmine Mondelo, a first place winner of this year's island-wide math competition, took home 2nd Honor.

The 3rd Honor was shared between Kimberly Mendoza and William Spitzenberg, who won first place in his category at the 2018 Islandwide STEM Science Fair.

Forty-one graduates received their diplomas yesterday in a ceremony that was well attended by parents, family members, friends, and dignitaries that included Congresswoman Aumua Amata; president of the American Samoa Community College Dr. Rosevonne Makaiwi-Pato - who was also the guest speaker; and Vice-Chairperson of the Manumalo Academy Board of Directors, Donna Gurr.

Pastor Mike Fuiava offered the opening prayer and Manumalo's preschool principal Puamemea Ifopo served as the master of ceremony.

Papalii Laulii Alofa, the school director offered the closing remarks and prayer.

In addition to the Top 4 students, other awards presented yesterday include the Citizenship Award, which went to Jasmine Mondelo; and the Leadership Award, which was presented to Elzira Noga.

Other notable mentions were Chloe Leiato, the National Junior Honor Society president who won 3rd place overall in the 2018 History Day competition and will be heading out to Maryland next month to compete at the national level; and Georgina Alofa who is this year's first place overall for the Islandwide STEM Science Fair and placed 2nd overall in the islandwide math competition.

With its rigorous curriculum and strong Christian-based environment, Manumalo is a private school that is continuously expanding. What started off as a school with a handful of students has grown into an institution that offers top-notch courses from K-3 up to 12th grade, and also a daycare facility.

It is also the local campus of Wayland Baptist University.

Malo lava Flames! You did it!

CLASS OF 2018:

Milfred Agustin

Georgina Alofa*

Ciela Amurao*

Dean Briski

Kirsten DeLara*

Armande Fruean

Sa'ofetalai Fuatagavi

Alexander Godinet

Peter Godinet

Taua Gurr

Naleigh Hudson

Darrel Jualo

Katherine Kim

Kalista Koloi

Hana Kuaea

Chloe Marie Leiato*

Amber Rose Leota*

Julie Liang*

Gloria Malauulu

Ionatana Moliga

Kimberly Mendoza*

Jasmine Mondelo*

Elzira Noga*

Ati Paea

Danzel Romero

Casey Satele

Kanoelani Satele

Martin Seko

Alosina Seumanu

Justin Siliva

George Smith Jr.

William Spitzenberg*

Mirabelle Suaalii

Ayra Suifua

Michael Timoteo

Susana Togia

Alyssa Torres*

Nick Tuiolosega

Christian Va'a

Randrielle Yola

Wilson Zhu*

*National Junior Honor Society