Washington, D.C. – Tuesday, Congresswoman Aumua Amata proudly announced that the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, has offered a fully qualified appointment to Miss Ji Hyun Oh to be a member of the Class of 2022.

“I’m very pleased to announce this fully qualified appointment from the U.S. Naval Academy to one of our own from American Samoa, Ji Hyun Oh,” said Aumua Amata. “My heartfelt congratulations to her and her family, along with all the proud educators in her life along the way. We’re excited for you, and wish you all the best in your education and service to our country.”

Ji Hyun Oh was one of ten local students nominated by Amata to compete for an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy this year. She was born in American Samoa to her proud parents, Shi Yeong Oh and Jin Sook Lee. She was educated here in American Samoa and graduated from South Pacific Academy in 2017 as the class valedictorian with a GPA of 3.95.

During her time at South Pacific Academy, she served as the Student Body President, a member of the National Honor Society, and participated in the STEP-UP Program at the American Samoa Community College Land Grant for 4 weeks. She is currently attending the American Samoa Community College (ASCC) where she was inducted as a member of the Health Occupations Student of America (HOSA), and is a proud volunteer for the American Samoa Cancer Coalition. Despite her busy schedule with her college courses, Miss Ji Hyun Oh offers tutorial assistance to high school students in Algebra, Geometry, and SAT Math.

Her brother, Midshipmen Hyun Duck Oh, is in his first year at the U.S. Naval Academy. She resides in Ottoville, American Samoa, with her parents.

“This opportunity results from a lot of dedication and is well-deserved,” continued Congresswoman Amata. “Every one of these appointments is a delight, and an encouragement to others pursuing similar opportunities in the next few years.”