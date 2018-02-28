Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — An entrepreneur and chef from the Virgin Islands has been in American Samoa to find out the secret behind locally produced breadfruit flour.

Todd Manley said after two devastating hurricanes in the Virgin Islands and a major distillery company packing up, the US territory in the Caribbean started looking for new industries to prop up its economy.

Mr Manley said ulu, or breadfruit, was identified as a potential new industry and found to be of high quality.

He said he was impressed with the product from Su'a Alexander Jennings' ulu operation.

"I have had it from Indonesia, I have had it from Jamaica, from Thailand, from Puerto Rico and they all have that fermented type smell and kind of an off colour but Alex's is pristine and it is white, no odour and you can cook amazing things with it."