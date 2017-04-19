Sau Ia features “The Rhino”

Sau Ia Bodybuilding Inc. hosted a highly successful two-day event last week Thursday and Friday featuring the one and only IFBB Pro Bodybuilder and Powerlifter, who also holds the title of the World’s Strongest bodybuilder — Stan “The Rhino” Efferding.

Stan Efferding is an American IFBB professional bodybuilder and a powerlifter competing in the Southern Powerlifting Federation. He currently holds the all time raw world powerlifting records in the 275 pound class and in the squat without knee wraps. Due to his enormous physical strength, regularly competing in professional powerlifting contests along his career in professional competitive bodybuilding, Efferding is often referred to as the “world’s strongest bodybuilder”.

“We decided to put this together to promote to the people of American Samoa the importance of being fit and healthy,” said Peter Reid, President of the Sau Ia Bodybuilding Inc.

The first day was last week Thursday, in which they held an EXPO from 9- 5pm inviting others who to discover new health, workout and nutrition tips from “The Rhino” himself. It was a free admission event which had concession stands, fitness apparel, supplements and contests on biggest guns, back, and pump your body weight challenge.

Efferding told Samoa News he visited some high schools talking more about bodybuilding and how it can better the health of an individual starting at a young age.

A student of Tafuna High School visited the EXPO on Thursday and said to Samoa News, “I always thought bodybuilding was for big guys but now I know it’s for anyone in any kind of size, so I really enjoyed today’s event.”

Then came the second day, which was the competition for bodybuilding. There were different divisions for males, which in the first two divisions a young man sponsored by Zeeks Treats, Jonah Tauafa won overall, and a division for women which was won by Lautiti Manuma of Nuuuli.

Then the last division Aunese Tauinaola of Aua won the Sau Ia Bodybuilding Champion of 2017.

Tauinaola told Samoa News in an interview, “I do this because it’s good for my body and my health. It helps me to live longer and to live a happy life and I know it can help others too. God has directed me to this path because it’s better than doing drugs and any other bad things kids turn to now-days.”

He added, “Thank you to my sponsor and great support Aaron Forsgren and his family, I wouldn’t have done it without their help because they too know how important it is to live a healthy lifestyle.”

Jonah Tauafa told Samoa News, “I do this because I enjoy it and I love it and anyone can feel the same way too if they just try it.”

This is the third year Sau Ia Bodybuilding Inc. hosted the event. Their goal is promote it to the island to help fight the lifestyle diseases that are occurring on island such as diabetes, obesity, heart problems, etc.

“We organized this to help our people of American Samoa. We want to promote that bodybuilding is one of the great ways to fight those diseases. This is why we have Stan here too as an example to better explain how bodybuilding works and why it’s important to live a healthy lifestyle,” said Reid.

“The Rhino” was featured at the competition where he was able to speak to the audience of his experience in bodybuilding and concluded with a pose off.

The Sau Ia Bodybuilding organization found him through his wife, who is a Samoan. Efferding is a motivational speaker and writer, teaching health, exercise and nutrition.

He told Samoa News, “I speak about health because when you are involved with it, it’s a good motivation to do bodybuilding or any other sport you are into. More of the elderly are dying from obesity at a young age and this really can help prevent it.”

His wife added, “I didn’t know fitness until I met my husband, because growing up in a Samoan environment no one talks about fitness and health. Now I feel great with myself.”

According to “The Rhino” being able to be a bodybuilder you have to eat a healthy diet, exercise regularly.”

He said, “if you are someone who drinks 4 sodas a day, and then you end up drinking two sodas, that’s progress. If you are someone who sits at home all day then ends up going for a 10-minute walk, that’s progress. It takes time for it, because once you take one step at a time and become more disciplined and consistent, you are creating a healthy lifestyle — so GET INTO BODYBUILDING.”

The couple concluded by thanking Peter Reid and Sala McMoore (Vice President of Sau Ia Bodybuilding Inc.) for having them on island and organizing an amazing event because of their concern for the people of American Samoa.

For more information to learn more about the world’s strongest bodybuilder Stan “The Rhino” Efferding you can find him on Facebook or watch his work, sessions and speeches on youtube.