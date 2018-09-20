Samoa’s Counsul General to American Samoa moves to new post

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Samoa Government’s Consul General to American Samoa, Auseugaefa M.F. Va’asatia Poloma Komiti departs the territory the end of the month for his new overseas diplomatic post in Australia, starting Oct. 15th.

Auseugaefa has served as Consul General for American Samoa since March 2015, and will be replaced by the new Consul General, Fonoti Manogiamanu Etuale Ioane, who arrives next week.

Auseugaefa has extensive senior leadership and management experience with over 30 years in the Samoa government’s Ministry of Prime Minister and Cabinet, and Foreign Affairs Department.

Prior to his diplomatic post in American Samoa, Auseugaefa had served in various pots including as Private Consultant and Immigration Adviser (Oct. 2009-Feb. 2915; chief executive officer of the Ministry of Prime Minister and Cabinet (May 1997-Sept. 2009) and as acting secretary to the government (March to May 1997).