Samoa is questioning why American Samoa is continuing a taro importation ban from its western cousins.

The chief executive of Samoa's Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries said the taro virus that caused the ban has been found in crops from American Samoa.

Tilafono David Hunter said the ministry had a copy of test results from Hawai'i on the American Samoa taro which proved they had the same virus.

The two Samoas held talks in Apia last December and it was agreed a decision on lifting the ban would be made by March this year.

Samoa News reported that American Samoa's Director of Agriculture Filifa'atali Michael Fuiava told the Fono's Agriculture Committee last week of the virus' existence in the territory.

Tilafono David Hunter said he had been given no indication if the ban had been lifted and was awaiting official notification.