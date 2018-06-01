UTULEI, Am Samoa —The Territorial Bank of American Samoa is pleased to announce that the American Bankers Association has issued a Routing Transit Number to the bank.

Accordingly, the bank is in the process of finalizing relationships with correspondent financial institutions. Once these relationships are in place, TBAS will be able to offer a full suite of products and services to the people of American Samoa. It is anticipated TBAS will have these accounts established within 30 days.

TBAS wishes to thank those who were instrumental in this milestone. It was truly a team effort of many people. We look forward to continuing to serve the people of American Samoa.

(Editor’s note: The press release is signed by Philip H. Ware, the bank’s president.)